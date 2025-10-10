2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Slim Win Over Lesotho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter in Polokwane on Friday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the keenly contested game.

Stanley Nwabali 4/10

A poor display by his standard. The shot stopper was at fault for the only goal conceded by Nigeria in the game.

Benjamin Fredrick 6/10

Showed his versatility by filing in at right-back. A good performance from the young defender.

William Troost-Ekong 6/10

The captain opened scoring for his side from the penalty spot. His experience was crucial in the hard-earned win.

Calvin Bassey 6/10

Not influential as he was in the previous game. The Fulham man still did enough to help his side win the game.

Bruno Onyemaechi 6/10

Performed his defensive task well, but didn’t contribute much in attack.

Wilfred Ndidi 6/10

The Besiktas midfielder was partly at fault for Lesotho’s goal. Unlucky not win a penalty for his side.

Alex Iwobi 6/10

A lively display from the versatile midfielder. He was one of Nigeria’s top performers on the night.

Ademola Lookman 5/10

The winger struggled to make much impact in the game. He was replaced by Samuel Chukwueze in the 71st minute.

Moses Simon 5/10

A subdued display from the Paris FC winger.

Tolu Arokodare 5/10

A disappointing outing from the striker. He was replaced by Jerome Adams Akor two minutes after the hour mark.

Victor Osimhen 6/10

He provided the assist for Nigeria’s second goal scored by Jerome Adams Akor.

Substitutes

Jerome Adams Akor 6/10

The Sevilla striker scored Nigeria’s second goal after replacing Tolu Arokodare. A solid debut for Akor.

Samuel Chukwueze 3/10

He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.

Zaidu Sanusi

Not Rated

Semi Ajayi

Not Rated



