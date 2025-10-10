Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Slim Win Over Lesotho

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter in Polokwane on Friday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the keenly contested game.

    Stanley Nwabali 4/10

    A poor display by his standard. The shot stopper was at fault for the only goal conceded by Nigeria in the game.

    Benjamin Fredrick 6/10

    Showed his versatility by filing in at right-back. A good performance from the young defender.

    William Troost-Ekong 6/10

    The captain opened scoring for his side from the penalty spot. His experience was crucial in the hard-earned win.

    Calvin Bassey 6/10

    Not influential as he was in the previous game. The Fulham man still did enough to help his side win the game.

    Bruno Onyemaechi 6/10

    Performed his defensive task well, but didn’t contribute much in attack.

    Wilfred Ndidi 6/10

    The Besiktas midfielder was partly at fault for Lesotho’s goal. Unlucky not win a penalty for his side.

    Alex Iwobi 6/10

    A lively display from the versatile midfielder. He was one of Nigeria’s top performers on the night.

    Read Also:2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Boost Qualification Hopes With Hard-fought 2-1 Win Vs Lesotho

    Ademola Lookman 5/10

    The winger struggled to make much impact in the game. He was replaced by Samuel Chukwueze in the 71st minute.

    Moses Simon 5/10

    A subdued display from the Paris FC winger.

    Tolu Arokodare 5/10

    A disappointing outing from the striker. He was replaced by Jerome Adams Akor two minutes after the hour mark.

    Victor Osimhen 6/10

    He provided the assist for Nigeria’s second goal scored by Jerome Adams Akor.

    Substitutes

    Jerome Adams Akor 6/10

    The Sevilla striker scored Nigeria’s second goal after replacing Tolu Arokodare. A solid debut for Akor.

    Samuel Chukwueze 3/10

    He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.

    Zaidu Sanusi
    Not Rated

    Semi Ajayi
    Not Rated


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.