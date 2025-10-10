2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Slim Win Over Lesotho

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Lesotho 2-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday nine encounter in Polokwane on Friday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the keenly contested game.
Stanley Nwabali 4/10
A poor display by his standard. The shot stopper was at fault for the only goal conceded by Nigeria in the game.
Benjamin Fredrick 6/10
Showed his versatility by filing in at right-back. A good performance from the young defender.
William Troost-Ekong 6/10
The captain opened scoring for his side from the penalty spot. His experience was crucial in the hard-earned win.
Calvin Bassey 6/10
Not influential as he was in the previous game. The Fulham man still did enough to help his side win the game.
Bruno Onyemaechi 6/10
Performed his defensive task well, but didn’t contribute much in attack.
Wilfred Ndidi 6/10
The Besiktas midfielder was partly at fault for Lesotho’s goal. Unlucky not win a penalty for his side.
Alex Iwobi 6/10
A lively display from the versatile midfielder. He was one of Nigeria’s top performers on the night.
Ademola Lookman 5/10
The winger struggled to make much impact in the game. He was replaced by Samuel Chukwueze in the 71st minute.
Moses Simon 5/10
A subdued display from the Paris FC winger.
Tolu Arokodare 5/10
A disappointing outing from the striker. He was replaced by Jerome Adams Akor two minutes after the hour mark.
Victor Osimhen 6/10
He provided the assist for Nigeria’s second goal scored by Jerome Adams Akor.
Substitutes
Jerome Adams Akor 6/10
The Sevilla striker scored Nigeria’s second goal after replacing Tolu Arokodare. A solid debut for Akor.
Samuel Chukwueze 3/10
He didn’t contribute much following his introduction.
Zaidu Sanusi
Not Rated
Semi Ajayi
Not Rated