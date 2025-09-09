2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Hopes Stall After 1-1 Draw With Bafana

Super Eagles hopes of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup suffered a setback after drawing 1-1 with Bafana Bafana of South Africa on matchday 8.
The result means South Africa are now on 17 points while the Super Eagles are temporarily second on 11 points.
South Africa took the lead off an own goal by William Troost-Ekong before Calvin Bassey equalised late in the first half.
The Super Eagles will be back for matchdays 9 and 10 in October where they will take on Lesotho and Benin Republic.
Complete sports, your headline is wrong.
Super Eagles are out of the 2026 world cup race.
No miracle.
SA cannot lose to Zimbabwe and Rwanda at the same time.
Even if they are deducted 3 points, THERE IS NO SNIFF OF GUARANTEE WE WILL EVEN WIN OUR FINAL 2 MATCHES.
On head to head, we are out of reckoning with South Africa.
On goals for and against, we are impotent too.
Good riddance to the bad rubbish of these Eagles.
A girl earlier today broke my heart.
What a day to have double grief.
@CS moderator it’s a shame that you’re giving a platform to some abusive kid to come up here and disrespecting everyone. Keep the bad work, until a new sport website who will do the needful to keep a respectful atmosphere takes over from your website, should you allow this tyrant continuous participation on this forum. God bless every meaningful forumites for they know the monkey behind this kid.
We’ve missed out on this WC due to so many reasons and not due to lack of talents. Caf president headed by motsepe should be ashamed of himself not only allowing his FA to take a match to a bad pitch but also by appointing officials with favouritism agenda against Nigeria.
Nigeria is the most hated nation in Africa due to its greatness but a defenceless one due to its corrupt leadership. On online forums we see Nigerians being bad mouthed by fellow African nations especially Ghanaians and South Africans for unexplainable reasons.
Heads downs but let’s make the Afcon as an opportunity to correct the wrongs.@ Coach Chelle must do away with Ekong and Bruno. Because the introduction of Bruno killed the attacking flair Bassey was creating in the first half from the Wing back.
I’m proud of Bassey, Fredicks, Lookman, Dele and rest of the lad who put up a great fight in a fraudulent atmosphere designed to hurt the players. This is football but some people take it as war and do all sort of Gimmicks! What a day that I don’t know how to put my words!!
Well said @Chima –
I forgot to give Bassey and Fredericks their flowers but for me those were the only too that are worthy of any praise in that game we just watched.
Chelle, really needs to go – his substitutions seem to only ever weaken the team – Imagine taking off a strong, determined, ram-raiding and our actual best attacking threat in the game – Bassey off, and replacing him with Bruno?, who just kept being dispossessed and losing the ball or playing wayward passes – Bruno is not good enough for this team and I don’t think that Crisantus is either – Also, anyone who truly reads and understands football should know by now that you NEVER play Iwobi in a game that you know is going to be a big fight, but Chelle seems not to have gotten that
memo either – I think he needs to go and we really need to re-evaluate and re-start!See you all in 2030 or whenever the next WC is and fingers crossed that we are ready for that one!
Ire o!
Nigeria – let down by Ekong, Osimhem, Aina, Ndidi
Disappointed by Chelle, Dessers, and Uche.
Iwobi made no impact
Lookman and Simon were MIA.
And it goes on and on and on…
Nigeria miss out on the world cup and lose to the hateful SA’s………
Feel free to fill in the blanks
All in all, a very s****y day and conclusion to proceedings – an abject nation looks on in huge disappointment. Wow!
Sack the NFF, let Chelle go, press reset and start again!
We are about to be eliminated from 2026 world cup for the following reasons.:
A. Incompetence of our football administrators.
B.lack of commitment on the part of some players.
C.failure on the part of our sport administrators to appreciate the politics of fifa and caf.
I hope we have learnt our lessons.
If we win our next 6 matches
If we win our next 4 matches
If we win our next 3 matches.
The truth is that we lost the world cup ticket since the day the draws were made.
Nff only added petrol to the fire with their collective stupidity.
I am not a soccer administrator, neither am I a technical consultant, but I made some points immediately after the draws which a serious FA should have also noted and acted upon
As for Eric Chelle, he should just pack his bags and go once his contract ends in October.
I’ve seen enough to know he has nothing to offer us.
For s*** sakes what was that we just watched….???
Abeg make I relax watch Rohr and his Benin republic boys biko. My prayers to them as they tackle lesotho in Abidjan tonight.
We can continue relying on “Nigerian spirit” in this age and time rather than getting the best technical hands to manage our national team.