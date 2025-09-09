2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Hopes Stall After 1-1 Draw With Bafana

Super Eagles hopes of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup suffered a setback after drawing 1-1 with Bafana Bafana of South Africa on matchday 8.

The result means South Africa are now on 17 points while the Super Eagles are temporarily second on 11 points.

South Africa took the lead off an own goal by William Troost-Ekong before Calvin Bassey equalised late in the first half.

The Super Eagles will be back for matchdays 9 and 10 in October where they will take on Lesotho and Benin Republic.



