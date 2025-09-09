2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong, Fredrick, Dessers Start For Super Eagles Vs Bafana

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has make three changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

As expected, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will start in goal in the encounter slated for the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

Captain Troost-Ekong, who was benched in last Saturday’s win over Rwanda will start in central defence along with Benjamin Fredrick.

Ola Aina, and Calvin Bassey will start as full-backs.

Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, and Alex Iwobi will start in midfield.

Cyriel Dessers will take the place of injured Victor Osimhen in attack.

Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon will provide support for the Panathinaikos new signing in attack.

By Adeboye Amosu



