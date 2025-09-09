2026 WCQ: Troost-Ekong, Fredrick, Dessers Start For Super Eagles Vs Bafana

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has make three changes to his starting line-up for tonight’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
As expected, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will start in goal in the encounter slated for the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.
Captain Troost-Ekong, who was benched in last Saturday’s win over Rwanda will start in central defence along with Benjamin Fredrick.
Ola Aina, and Calvin Bassey will start as full-backs.
Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, and Alex Iwobi will start in midfield.
Cyriel Dessers will take the place of injured Victor Osimhen in attack.
Ademola Lookman, and Moses Simon will provide support for the Panathinaikos new signing in attack.
By Adeboye Amosu
Felt we signed this coach way too late, his starting lineup always look good and it’s obvious he listen and ready to make adjustment, bassey on the LB and dele energy in that midfield is spot on. Good luck guys.
Haba! This team is too defensive for a must-win game na
South Africa is not going to sit back like Rwanda bro…They score 1 and we are done for.
Best of Luck to us. Dessers please take your chance we don fight for you tire for this forum. Tolu was decent in the last match but our coach knows best. Let hope for the best.
Lmao Because somebody no score in a match mean say him no dey decent? You don come with your mumu comment again!
Dele Bashiru instead is starting in midfield ahead of Onyedika.
Either player is good but Dele scores more often. Whichever way either player will do good. I was expecting uche because of his dominant attributes but we’ll see as match progresses. Bassey at LB is such a great decision.
WHY IS TOLU AROKODARE NOT STARTING THIS MATCH?
WHY IS CHRISANTUS UCHE NOT STARTING THIS MATCH?
WHAT IS THIS COACH THINKING?
By the special grace of Almighty Allah we are winning today
Based on available players, this the best line up for the Syper Eagles. Dele Bashiru has scored more goals in fewer appearances than some of our midfielders and strikers.
Hopefully, the Ekong of AFCON is the one on the pitch.