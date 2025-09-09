2026 WCQ: Bloemfontein Pitch Didn't Help Eagles --Adepoju

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has blamed the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein for the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against South Africa in Tuesday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier.



The Super Eagles trailed their hosts by six points coming into the match, a deficit that they could have halved with a win, but an own goal from William Troost-Ekong and a headed effort from Calvin Bassey meant the game finished all square.



Reacting after the game, Adepoju, who was a guest on Sporty TV, stated that the bumpy pitch affected the flow of football for the Super Eagles.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Hopes Stall After 1-1 Draw With Bafana



“I am not really happy with the kind of pitch that was used for this big game of this nature. As you can see, the Super Eagles players are really struggling to cope with it because it’s a bumpy pitch.



“The players tried their best to cope with the nature of the pitch, and it’s so unfortunate that Nigeria could only play a 1-1 draw against South Africa.”



With only a handful of matches left, time is running out for the Super Eagles and their Franco-Malian gaffer, Eric Sekou Chelle, to turn their fortunes around.



