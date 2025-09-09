2026 WCQ: It's Not Over Yet For Super Eagles --Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles’ dream of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is not over yet despite playing a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.



The Super Eagles’ failure to secure maximum points away to South Africa in Bloemfontein leaves Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes hanging by a thread.



With two matches left to play in the group, Nigeria are 6 points behind South Africa, who are topping Group C with 17 points, while the Super Eagles are on 11 points alongside the Benin Republic, who have a match at hand.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Super Eagles’ Hopes Stall After 1-1 Draw With Bafana



In a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the team must win their remaining two games and still qualify as one of the best second-placed teams.



“The Super Eagles’ hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is not over yet. The most important thing at the moment is for the team to win their remaining two games and hope other countries from other groups fail to get higher points.



“So, I still believe that the Super Eagles will make it to football’s biggest showpiece. The draw against South Africa doesn’t mean that we are out of the World Cup race.



“Until the final game, I am still optimistic Nigeria can qualify for the World Cup.”







