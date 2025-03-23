2026 WCQ: Super Eagles To Train Behind Closed Doors

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will train behind closed doors on Sunday ahead of their matchday 6, Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with the Warriors of Zimbabwe, Completesports.com reports.

Monday’s training session will, however, be opened for the mandatory 15 minutes which will be shortly after the official press conference.





Completesports.com also learnt that head coach Eric Chelle has placed restrictions in and around the team’s Four Point Hotel camp in Ikot Ikenne.

No visitors or journalists are allowed as Chelle is demanding full concentration from the players ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile the Super Eagles and Zimbabwe touchdown in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State yesterday (Saturday) at the Victor Attah International Airport.

The Zimababwean delegation arrived few hours after the Super Eagles players and officials landed the Akwa Ibom State capital.

While the Super Eagles will head into Tuesday’s encounter on the back of a 2-0 win against Rwanda in Kigali, Zimbabwe would be hoping for their first win in the qualifying campaign.

After five games played so far in the qualifiers, the Warriors have recorded two defeats and three draws.

For the Super Eagles, they recorded their first win of the campaign after initially drawing three and losing one of their fixtures prior to the game with Rwanda.



