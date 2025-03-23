U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Play Group Stage Matches In Korhogo

Seven-time African champions, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will commence their participation in the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals with a game against the Young Pharaohs of Egypt on Wednesday, 30th April, at the 20,000-capacity Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo.

The encounter is billed to kick off at 5pm CIV time (6pm Nigeria time).





The Flying will next take on Morocco’s Young Atlas Lions at the same venue, starting 8pm local time (9pm Nigeria time) on Saturday, 3rd May.

Read Also:Super Falcons Forward Set To Join MLS Club Washington Spirit

Nigeria, who qualified for the finals following a successful defence of their WAFU B U20 Championship title in Lome in October 2024, will then wrap up their group B campaign with a session against South Africa, also in Korhogo on Tuesday, 6th May, starting from 5pm local time (6pm Nigeria time).

The Flying Eagles, quarter-finalists of the last edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023, are currently camping in Katsina, courtesy of the State Government, in the first phase of their final preparations for the continental championship.

A semi-final spot in Côte d’Ivoire will guarantee the Eagles a spot in this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.



