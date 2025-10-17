2026 WCQ: We Are Ready To Face Nigeria –Gabon Head Coach

Gabon head coach Thierry Thierry Mouyouma has said his players are ready to take on Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a qualifying campaign that saw them record eight wins, one draw, and one defeat, Gabon finished with 25 points out of a possible 30.

A total that would have qualified them directly from many other groups, but not from Group F, where Côte d’Ivoire finished ahead of the Panthers by one point and seal qualification.

Reflecting on his team’s campaign and their failure to secure automatic qualification despite their huge points tally Mouyouma described it as tough to take.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: 6 Takeaways From Super Eagles’ Emphatic Win Over Benin Republic

” To get 25 points and not qualify is hard to take, ” the coach told Sport News Africa. But he is already looking ahead to the play-offs and the upcoming clash against Nigeria. ” We are ready. It will be a good match to play, and a good test for the 2025 AFCON.”

Gabon will face a Super Eagles team that placed second in Group C behind Bafana Bafana of South Africa, who will make a first World Cup appearance since 2010.

The African play-offs will take place from November 13 to 16 in Morocco and will pit Nigeria against Gabon and Cameroon against DR Congo.

The overall winner will advance to the intercontinental play-offs slated for March, 2026, in Mexico.

By James Agberebi



