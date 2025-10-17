Werder Bremen Sporting Director: We’ve Plans In Place To Get Boniface Back To Physical Condition

Werder Bremen’s sporting director, Clemens Fritz, has disclosed that the club is working hard to get Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface back to his best form.



Fritz revealed in a conversation with BILD that the Nigerian international is following a specific diet to tackle his weight issue.



“We have clearly identified the topics together with Victor and accompany him from all sides,” the 44-year-old said in quotes revealed by BILD.

“This concerns athletic training, physiotherapy and also the topic of nutrition with appropriate advice.



“We are close to him. He accepts our company, wants to work on himself.



“He works on the lawn without a doubt. There, Boniface shows more discipline than at the dining table.



“Victor also completes extra shifts, works up and trains on a day off on the weekend.”



