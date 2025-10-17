Akpeyi: Super Eagles Getting Better Under Chelle

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi believed the team is getting better under Eric Chelle, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle came under intense criticism following his appointment by the Nigeria Football Association,NFF, earlier in the year.

The Super Eagles were in danger of missing my out on a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but the team finally earn a place in the playoffs under his guidance.

The three-time African champions are also unbeaten under the Malian.

Akpeyi Thumbs Up Chelle

Akpeyi praised Chelle’s impact on the Super Eagles.

“Since Eric Chelle came in, there have been a lot of changes, and the players are stepping up,” Akpeyi said on Supersport.

On Osimhen Hat-Trick

Akpeyi also reflected on the performance of Victor Osimhen against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Osimhen netted hat-trick in the comfortable victory.

“Whether you like it or not, in every team there is that superstar that you have, which is Victor Osimhen, who has lived up to expectations,” added Akpeyi.

“It shows the reason Galatasaray can pay any amount of money to retain him there.”

By Adeboye Amosu



