2026 WCQ: 6 Takeaways From Super Eagles’ Emphatic Win Over Benin Republic

The Super Eagles reaffirmed their World Cup ambitions with a commanding 4–0 victory over Benin Republic in Uyo — a performance that was as ruthless as it was reassuring.



Victor Osimhen stole the spotlight with a superb hat-trick, underlining once again his leadership and class in Nigeria’s frontline. Frank Onyeka’s late volley sealed a perfect night for the three-time African champions.



Super Eagles have now secured a place in the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — to clash with Gabon in the Semi-final on November 17 in Morocco.



Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN takes a look at six major takeaways from the Super Eagles’ emphatic win over the Cheetahs of Benin.

1. Osimhen Leads by Example

For the umpteenth time, Osimhen proved why he remains the Super Eagles’ most reliable attacking weapon. His sensational hat-trick not only inspired Nigeria to a resounding 4–0 victory but also sealed their playoff qualification.



The Galatasaray forward opened the scoring in the third minute, capitalising on a defensive mix-up to put Nigeria ahead. He doubled the lead before half-time with a towering header from Samuel Chukwueze’s cross and completed his treble early in the second half, nodding home Moses Simon’s delivery to put the result beyond doubt.

Nigerians will undoubtedly be counting on the former Napoli striker to reproduce such brilliance when the team faces Gabon in the playoff on November 13 in Morocco.

2. Fredrick’s Emergence as the Eagles’ New Defensive Marshal

Since his discovery at the Unity Tournament in May, Benjamin Fredrick has quickly established himself as a dependable presence in the Super Eagles’ defence.



Tall, composed, and confident on the ball, Fredrick’s ability to read the game and launch attacks from deep has drawn comparisons to some of the finest modern centre-backs. His assured performance against Benin further enhanced his growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s brightest young defensive talents.

3. Onyeka’s Late Volley Proves Decisive

Frank Onyeka’s thunderous strike in stoppage time added a stylish finish to Nigeria’s dominant display — and, crucially, cemented their status as one of the best four second-placed teams in the African qualifying zone.



Introduced in the second half, the Brentford midfielder pounced on a loose ball and unleashed a fierce volley in the 91st minute, ensuring the Super Eagles’ passage to the playoffs was never in doubt.

4. Chukwueze’s Double Assists Were Instrumental

Samuel Chukwueze rolled back the years with one of his finest outings in a Super Eagles shirt. His creativity and energy on the right flank proved pivotal, as he supplied two assists for Osimhen’s first-half goals.

In the 12th minute, his incisive pass set up Osimhen for Nigeria’s opener, and he followed up with a pinpoint cross in the 38th minute which the striker nodded home. It was a reminder of the Fulham winger’s immense quality — and a timely return to form ahead of the Gabon clash.

5. Chelle’s Tactical Switch Pays Off

Head coach Finidi Chelle (fictional or stylised as per your version) reverted to the Super Eagles’ traditional 4–4–2 formation — and it worked to perfection.



The system maximised Nigeria’s wing play, leading directly to two of the goals. With Osimhen and Akor Adams forming a solid strike partnership, the wide play from Chukwueze and Simon offered the ideal balance of speed and precision.

If Chelle maintains this tactical approach, it could be the key to unlocking the team’s attacking potential during the playoffs.

6. Teamwork Defines Super Eagles’ Victory

Beyond the individual brilliance, the victory over Benin was a triumph of collective effort. Every player contributed defensively and offensively, ensuring fluid transitions and solid cover throughout the game.



It was a match that epitomised the Super Eagles’ famed “never-say-die” spirit at a decisive moment in their qualification journey. While the automatic ticket eluded them, the playoff berth offers another chance to keep their World Cup dreams alive.



