2026 WCQ: We’re In Uyo To Beat Super Eagles — Benin Captain Mounie

Benin Republic captain Steve Mounie has declared that the Cheetahs are ready for battle against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s side will be up against the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.

The Cheetahs head into the game in confident mood following Friday’s 1-0 win against the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali.

The West Africans top the Group C standings with 17 points from nine matches.

They only need to avoid defeat to book their place at the global fiesta, while even a draw would be enough if South Africa drop points against Rwanda in one of Group C fixtures.

Mounie Ready For Battle

Mounie declared that they will give their best to secure the World Cup ticket.

“We play football for this kind of match. It will be a historic meeting. We will give everything to take Benin to the World Cup,” Mounie was quoted by Mega Sports.

By Adeboye Amosu



