Former Italy Forward Urges Roma To Sign Lookman

Former Italy striker Nicola Ventola has urged AS Roma to sign Ademola Lookman when the transfer window reopens in January,reports Completesports.com.

Lookman pushed to join Inter Milan from Atalanta in the summer.

The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request, and went on AWOL for few weeks.

The 27-year-old was offered a way back into the Atalanta team last month.

Read Also:It Has To Be Arsenal’s Year To Win The Premier League –England Legend

There are speculations the winger could still leave Atalanta in January.

Ventola said Roma should try and reunite the player with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Ventola Wants Lookman At Roma

“I think they’ll try. Lookman can change the team,” Ventola was quoted by Football Italia.

“If you have Lookman on one side and Soulé on the other, then Dovbyk would not struggle that much. I think Gasperini isn’t happy with what he has.

“He’s working, but his objective is to improve the team with more suitable players for his playing style. This is not his team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



