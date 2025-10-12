‘We’ll Do Everything’ — Benin Star Dossou Declares War On Super Eagles

Cheetahs of Benin Republic midfielder Jodel Dossou says they will do their best to get a positive result against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s side will be up against the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter on Tuesday.

The Group C encounter will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The Cheetahs currently occupy top spot in the group with 17 points from nine matches.

South Africa sit in second position with 15 points, while Nigeria occupy 14 points.

Dossou Ready For War

The Cheetahs head into the clash with Nigeria in control of their destiny.

Dossou declared that they are expecting a difficult duel against their neighbours.

.

“We have our destiny in our own hands. It will be an electric match, Nigeria’s last chance. But we won’t let ourselves be pushed around either,” Dossou was quoted by Mega Sports.

“We’ll do everything we can to get a positive result and keep dreaming.”

By Adeboye Amosu



