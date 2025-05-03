Okoye Helps Udinese End Winless Run

Maduka Okoye was in action for Udinese who ended their winless run after overcoming Cagliari 2-1 away in Saturday’s Serie A fixture.

Heading into the game, Udinese had lost five and drawn one of their last six matches.

It was Okoye’s 22nd appearance in the Italian topflight this season.

The draw leaves Udinese in 12th position on 44 points in the league standing.

Roberto Piccoli had a big chance when running onto the Zito Luvumbo dinked assist over the top, his angled drive skimming the base of the far post.

However, Udinese took the lead on 27 minutes when Sebastiano Luperto failed to cut out a ball down the right, so Rui Modesto pulled back from the by-line for Oier Zarraga to sweep in from eight yards.

Cagliari equalised in the 35th minute when Antoine Makoumbou floated a great ball over the top, which Nadir Zortea controlled with one touch, sweeping into the far bottom corner with his left foot on the second.

Keinan Davis stung Elia Caprile’s gloves from the tightest of angles and Sandi Lovric couldn’t keep his effort down on a Davis lay-off.

Udinese restored their advantage on 67 minutes, as a Hassane Kamara corner kick took a series of tiny deflections off Davis and Oumar Solet until Thomas Kristensen bundled it over the line at the back post using his belly.

Football Italia



