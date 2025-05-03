Coupe De France: Nnadozie Targets First Title With Paris FC

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie will be looking to win her first title in Europe when Paris FC take on Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Coupe de France Feminine.

The encounter will hold at the Stade de l’Épopée in Calais on Saturday (today).

It’s the first all-Paris final in the history of the Coupe de France Feminine.

Nnadozie has been in fantastic form for Paris FC this season, and will be determined to help her side achieve victory.

The shot stopper has made two appearances for Paris FC in the competition this season.

Read Also:Guardiola: I Will Step Away From Football After Leaving Man City

The 24-year-old sustained an injury in Paris FC’s league clash with Fleury 91 last weekend.

The former Rivers Angels goalie has however been passed fit for tonight’s encounter.

Paris FC last won the Coupe de France Feminine in 2005, and has appeared eight times in the semi-final since then.

Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side will be making their first final appearance in 20 years.

PSG have won the trophy three times in the past.

By Adeboye Amosu



