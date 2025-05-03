NPFL Bans Lobi Stars Media Director

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, on Saturday announced it has banned Lobi Stars media director, Emmanuel Ujah from all its activities.

Ujah was charged for breaching the NPFL Framework and Rules following his his unguarded statement.

“Ujah, on his volition, owned up to granting an interview in error and promised a better conduct in future,” the NPFL said in a statement.

“He confessed to not having evidence of match-fixing after he initially alleged such in same interview he granted.

Read Also:My National Sports Festival Experience…And The 2025 Gateway Games! — Odegbami

“The Lobi Stars media director regrets his statement as he claimed that he was driven by emotion to make the grievous allegation.

“Following investigation carried out into the matter, Ujah is hereby banned indefinitely from all NPFL activities.

“He is to tender a written apology and retract the match-fixing allegations.”

The NPFL declared that

some of the issues and concerns raised by Ujah have been suggested to be further investigated by the management of Lobi Stars in conjunction with the league body.



