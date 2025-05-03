Arsenal Add Lookman To Shortlist For Summer Transfer

Arsenal have identified Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old forward has enjoyed a stellar Serie A season for Atalanta, scoring 13 goals, provided five assists in 28 matches.

Also, he has scored 18 goals and providing six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman is widely expected to depart Bergamo after a successful three-year stint with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

According to reports (via Tribuna) Arsenal are among five Premier League clubs interested in signing Lookman, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United also in the mix.

Lookman’s impressive form has caught the attention of Europe’s elite clubs, and his €60-65 million price tag may prove challenging for some suitors.

If Arsenal secure Lookman’s signature, it could signal the end of their pursuit of Athletic Club superstar Nico Williams.

Lookman’s transformation since his earlier Premier League spells has been remarkable, with 50 goals in 115 matches for Atalanta, including a memorable hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, the reigning African Player of the Year is expected to be in action when Atalanta face Monza in a league encounter on Sunday.

Atalanta are currently in third position on 65 points, and are nine nine points behind leaders Napoli in the league table after 34 matches played.

They will hope to return to winning ways after settling for a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Lecce in their last league fixture.

In fact, they will hope to capitalise on Monza’s poor form following a run of five consecutive defeats.

Also, Lookman and his teammates will head into Sunday’s tie on the back of five straight wins against Monza.



