FIFA Orders Kenyan Club Relegation For Match Fixing

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has ordered the relegation of Kenyan club Muhoroni Youth.

This decision comes after FIFA found the second-tier team guilty of match manipulation.

Kenyan football has long been plagued by match-fixing scandal.

FIFA announced that it had found Muhoroni Youth “guilty of activities related to the manipulation of football matches and competitions”.

Muhoroni Youth have been ordered to play in the third-tier Division One League next season.

The Football Kenya Federation , FKF, said it “fully supports FIFA’s decision”.

“its zero-tolerance stance on match-fixing and all forms of manipulation that threaten the integrity of the game,” FKF declared.

The move follows the suspension of former national team goalkeeper Patrick Matasi at the end of March over allegations he helped rig a 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Cameroon in Yaounde last year.



