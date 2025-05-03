Ndidi, Onuachu Feature As Leicester Beat Southampton To Claim First Win In Over Three Months

Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Paul Onuachu were in action as Leicester City defeated Southampton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in Saturday’s Premier League match.

Ndidi, appearing in his 26th League game, played for 90 minutes while Onuachu, who made his 24th appearance, scoring four goals, was introduced before the start of the match.

Onuachu’s Nigerian teammate Joe Aribo, with three goals in 30 league outings this campaign, was an unused substitute for the Saints.

First half goals from Jamie Vardy (17th minute) and Jordan Ayew (44th minute) secured Leicester a first win since January 26 when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away.

For Southampton, they have now failed to win any of their last 12 matches, recording nine defeats and three draws.

Both Leicester (19th position on 21 points) and Southampton (20th position on 11 points) have been relegated to the Championship.

In the other Premier League encounter already relegated Ipswich Town came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Everton at Goodison Park.

By James Agberebi



