Nnadozie Inspires Paris FC Coupe De France Final Victory Over PSG

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie played a crucial role as Paris FC claimed the Coupe de Feminine title courtesy of a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Both teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the keenly contested final played at the Stade de l’Épopée in Calais.

Nnadozie produced two superb saves in the shootout to help Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side clinch the Coupe de Feminine title for the second time.

Her compatriot, Jennifer Echegini replaced Grace Geyoro in the additional time for PSG.

Paris FC lifted the title for the first time during the 2024/25 season.

It was Nnadozie’s first major silverware since arriving the club from Nigeria Women’s Football League, NWFL, outfit Rivers Angels in 2020.

The 24-year-old was named best goalkeeper in the French League last season.

She is also in contention for the same award this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



