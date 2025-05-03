Kane Made To Wait For First Career Trophy As Leipzig’s Late Goal Force Bayern To Draw

Harry Kane’s wait for a first career trophy will go on after Bayern Munich conceded a late equaliser in their clash against RB Leipzig.

Suspended for the clash, Kane watched on from the stands at the Red Bull Arena as Bayern looked to clinch the Bundesliga title for the first time since his arrival.

However, things took a turn for the worse after Leipzig raced into an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann in the first-half.

After the break, Bayern turned up the heat and found themselves on level terms after two goals in two minutes from ex-Premier League stars Eric Dier and Michael Olise.

Kane nervously watched on from the stands as his side pressed for a winning goal and, in the 83rd minute, it appeared as if that moment had come.

Leroy Sane rifled an effort into the Leipzig net and it seemed as though that was the goal which would win Bayern the title. Unfortunately for Kane, that was not the case.

As the England captain raced down to be pitch side for the final whistle, Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen spoiled the party after scoring with the final kick of the game.

The Danish striker provided a neat chip in the 94th minute to leave Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig on the floor and Kane in disbelief.

Footage from the match showed Kane standing in astonishment as the hosts equalised with the final kick of the game.

Bayern could still clinch the title without having to play another match, if second-placed Bayer Leverkusen fail to beat Freiburg in their clash tomorrow (Sunday).

After discovering that he would be suspended for the Leizpig clash, Kane admitted that it stung once he found out he wouldn’t be able to contribute in the game.

He explained: “Crazy, crazy decision! It’s kind of my story that I’ll miss the Leipzig game. But no worries, I’ll celebrate more than anyone else.”

Despite missing the decisive game, few would deny Kane’s impact on Bayern’s success this season.

In 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga, the England captain has scored 24 goals and provided seven assists.

Kane will be available for selection for their next match against Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday.

The former Spurs striker has famously never won a trophy throughout his stunning career and has had to settle for personal accolades up until now.

After spending almost two decades at Tottenham without lifting a trophy, his move to Germany in the summer of 2023 looked set to guarantee a change of fortune, with Bayern having won 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles.

However, Bayern were then surprisingly pipped to the title last season by Bayer Leverkusen, who went through the entire league campaign without losing.

Daily Mail



