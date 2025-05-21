5 Things To Know About Super Eagles New Invitee Felix Agu

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle released his lists for the Unity Cup and the international friendly match with Russia which will come up in May and June respectively.

The list for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament has Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu who got his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

Ahead of the invitation tournament Completesports.com’s James Agberebi reveals five interesting things to know about Agu.

– Was Born In Germany

Felix Agu was born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in the city of Osnabrück in Germany.

More recently Osnabrück has become well known for its industry, and numerous companies in the automobile, paper, steel and grocery sectors are located in the city and its surrounding area.

– Plays As Full-Back

The 25-year-old operates mainly as a full-back and can fill in at right and left back positions.

Aside the full-back positions, Agu can also play in the right and left side in the defensive midfield area.

– Has Only Featured For Germany’s U-21s At International Level

Agu’s only international appearance was for Germany’s U-21 national team.

He made his debut for the age-grade side in 2019 up to 2020 and made just two appearances.

– Had Earlier Expressed Interest To Play For Super Eagles

Felix Agu’s invitation to the Super Eagles should not come as a surprise because he had expressed his desire to feature for the three-time AFCON winners.

“To play on the national level was always a dream of mine and I had to make half of the decision already because I played for the German under 21 team,” he told Oma Sports in an interview in March, 2025.

“I did this to kind of keep this open, but I’ve talked a lot to Justin Njimah (another German-born Nigerian forward who also plays for Werder Bremen) about playing for the national team and we think it would be like a dream come true to play for Nigeria.

“Also, it would put a smile on our fathers’ faces if we represent Nigeria.”

– Made Is Bundesliga Debut In 2020

Agu made his Bundesliga debut in Werder Bremen’s 1–1 draw against Bayern Munich on 21 November 2020.

He was brought on as a substitute in the 66th minute and played in midfield instead of his usual full-back position.



