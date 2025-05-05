‘A Dream Come True’ — Nnadozie Relishes Paris FC Coupe De France Win

Chiamaka Nnadozie is in buoyant mood following Paris FC’s Coupe de France Feminine victory over Paris Saint-Germain, reports Completesports.com.

Paris FC won the title for the second time following a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over PSG at the Stade de l’Epoppe in Calais on Saturday.

Both teams battled to a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Nnadozie made two crucial saves in the shootout.

Read Also:UCL: Former Super Eagles Defender Predicts Inter Milan Vs Barcelona Semi-Final Second Leg

It was the Nigeria international’s first trophy with Paris FC since her arrival from the Nigeria Women Football League side, Rivers Angels, in 2020.

Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side previously won the Coupe de France Féminine in the 2004/05 season.

Nnadozie took to the social media to celebrate the team’s success.

“CHAMPIONS OF FRANCE THE JOURNEY WAS TOUGH BUT THE TROPHY WORTH IT. A DREAM COME TRUE. THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED . I GIVE GOD THE GLORY ❤️,” she wrote on X

By Adeboye Amosu



