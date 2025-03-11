‘A Great Performance’ — Thauvin Hails Okoye’s Display Vs Lazio

Udinese forward Florian Thauvin has showered encomium on Maduka Okoye following the shot stopper’s impressive performance in the 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Okoye returned to action for Udinese against Marco Baroni’s side after spending over three months on the sidelines due to a wrist problem.





The Nigeria international put up a stellar display in the thrilling encounter.

Thauvin, who scored the Zebra’s only goal of the game expressed delight with Okoye’s return to action.

“I’m back to my best levels, I’m happy. I worked every day to get back to this level, but without a team, great performances don’t come,” the Frenchman told the club’s official website.

“We’re having a great season, I’m happy for Maduka – who came back and had a great performance – and I’m happy for the team. It’s an important point and we have to continue like this.

” We’ve achieved our goal, which was safety, now we’ll think game by game. We can do great things, it’s our best season in twelve years, let’s see where we can get to”.

By Adeboye Amosu



