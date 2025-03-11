NPFL: Bosso — ‘I Won’t Bow To Pressure From Lousy Fans, Mafia Elements At Bayelsa United’

Bayelsa United’s Technical Adviser, Ladan Bosso, has vowed not to succumb to pressure from a “lousy” section of the club’s supporters and individuals he described as “mafia” trying to dictate his technical decisions, Completesports.com reports.

Bosso, who also serves as the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association (NFCA), admitted he has faced various forms of pressure from some Bayelsa United fans. However, he insisted that he would not, under any circumstances, compromise his stance.





He made the remarks after Bayelsa United were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Heartland in Sunday night’s NPFL matchday 28 clash at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

The former Flying Eagles coach emphasised that his priority remains fulfilling the objectives set by his employers, the Bayelsa State Government, and no external influence would sway him.

“The issue is, wherever you find yourself, you need to do something to make a difference,” Bosso began.

“Bosso is someone that believes in young players. And if you look at the (Bayelsa United) team today (against Heartland), you will notice that seven of the players that featured in the game are playing in the NPFL for the first season. And that’s how they have been growing, meaning that Bayelsa United, in the next two, three seasons to come, will be aspiring for a continental ticket.

“But for now, we need to be patient with the boys that we’re talking about.

“Pressure is a part of the job. This pressure is coming from a section of the lousy fans that want to take over the team.

“And there are people who constitute themselves as ‘mafia’ just to dictate for the coach which player to use in a match. And when you don’t bend to them, it becomes a problem.

“But as far as I’m concerned, Bosso cannot compromise against the interest of the [Bayelsa] State Government. The state government said we must do well and avoid relegation.

“So whatever we can do to achieve the objective of the government, nobody can come from outside, or anywhere, to put unnecessary pressure on us as to derail the realisation of the government’s objective.”

Bayelsa United sit 16th on the NPFL table with 34 points, the same as Heartland, who occupy 15th place due to a superior goal difference.

Up next, Bayelsa United will host Bendel Insurance in a South-South derby at Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, in a matchday 29 fixture. Meanwhile, Heartland will visit league leaders Remo Stars at Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State.

By Sab Osuji



