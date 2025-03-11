NPFL: Heartland Top Scorer Lawal Puts Club’s Success Above Personal Glory

Heartland of Owerri’s leading scorer in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Suraju Lawal, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is delighted to be scoring goals but prefers his goals to help the club achieve major feats rather than chasing personal glory as the league’s top scorer.

Lawal has so far netted five goals for the five-time Nigerian champions this season, sitting atop the scorers’ chart of the 2009 CAF Champions League runners-up.





On Sunday night, he came off the bench in a gritty clash against Bayelsa United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, to head in the equaliser for his side.

At half-time during the matchday 28 fixture, Suraju was presented with his Imo SWAN Award as Heartland’s Player of the Month for February.

Minutes later, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke introduced the in-form forward, and he delivered with a glancing header off a precise cross from the right.

“I’m happy to have scored. I’m also happy that whenever it pleases God, I get the goal for my team,” Lawal told Completesports.com.

“But my target is not chasing the top scorer’s award, no. It’s all about doing my job for my club. The objective here is to contribute my quota to ensure Heartland finishes the season on a good note, not personal glory.

“As a striker, my duty on the pitch is to get goals, and each goal scored helps the club move forward. We want to achieve bigger things collectively as a team. That’s the mindset here,” Lawal added.

He commended Imo SWAN for honouring him as Heartland’s Player of the Month for February, having previously received the same award in November 2024.

“I’m grateful to the sports writers. I’m happy to have been selected, and this can only encourage me to work even harder. Kudos to Imo SWAN,” Lawal said.

By Sab Osuji




