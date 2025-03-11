Victor Osimhen To Galatasaray | Did Napoli Make A HUGE Mistake? | “Serie A Vs Süper Lig Analysis”

Was SSC Napoli right to loan Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray? In this video, we break down the controversial transfer of the Nigerian superstar from Serie A champions Napoli to the Turkish Süper Lig. Osimhen’s 19 goals in 24 games for Galatasaray and Romelu Lukaku’s impact at Napoli raise big questions: Did Antonio Conte make a smart move? Can Galatasaray win the Süper Lig title? And will Napoli regret triggering Osimhen’s €80M release clause?

We compare stats, league standings, and tactical decisions behind Osimhen’s loan, featuring insights on Barış Alper Yılmaz, Dries Mertens, and José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe resurgence. With Napoli leading Serie A and Galatasaray dominating Turkey, was this a win-win or a career misstep for Osimhen?





Who do you think was the worst signing? Let us know in the comments!

Related: The SHOCKING Truth About Ademola Lookman’s Future Team

Don’t miss out—hit the like button and subscribe for more epic sports updates!

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#VictorOsimhen #SSCNapoli #Galatasaray #SerieA #SüperLig #FootballTransfers #NigerianFootball #AntonioConte #RomeluLukaku #FootballAnalysis



