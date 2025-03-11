Leicester City , Wolves Interested In Durosinmi

Premier League clubs, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers are tracking Viktoria Plzen forward Rafiu Durosinmi.

According to Football Insider, the two clubs had scouts in attendance during Viktoria Plzen’s 2-1 home defeat to Lazio last week.





Durosinmi scored Plzen’s only goal of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg contest.

The 22-year-old was close to joining Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but the move was cancelled after an undisclosed abnormality surfaced during his medical examination.

The Nigerian returned to action last month and has been in superb form for Plzen.

The striker has racked five goals and one assist in 10 appearances for the Czech club.

He has two years remaining on his contract with Miroslav Koubek’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



