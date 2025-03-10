NPFL: Amuneke Rues Missed Heartland Chances In Draw Against Bayelsa United

Emmanuel Amuneke rued a lack of cutting edge in front of goal as Heartland held Akwa United to a 1-1 draw at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri on Sunday.

The Naze Millionaires failed to win for the fourth consecutive game following another frustrating evening in front of goal.





The former champions have also scored twice in their last four league outings

“Every game we have played our objective was to win. Now is not about winning again, I’m worried about our failure to convert chances,” Amuneke said after the game.

“Now, we find it difficult to convert our chances, which is a serious concern for me.

“If you really understand this game, you could see we controlled the game against Bayelsa United, this is football when you don’t get it right it look like all your effort is wasted.

Like I said, i’ m worried about that because it also affected us in Lagos.

“As a coach I need to go back and look at what we can do in that area.”

By Adeboye Amosu



