NPFL: Eguma Talks Up Growing Confidence In Enyimba Squad

Enyimba FC head coach, Stanley Eguma, believes his team’s narrow victory over El-Kanemi Warriors is a step in the right direction but insists they still have a long way to go in their quest for consistency, Completesports.com reports.

The People’s Elephant secured a 1-0 win in their NPFL Matchday 28 fixture at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, on Sunday, thanks to Joseph Atule’s 29th-minute goal. Speaking after the match, Eguma acknowledged that while the result boosts team morale, his players are still recovering from a period of low confidence.





Following the victory, Enyimba now sit eighth on the NPFL table with 41 points from 20 matches.

“Well, it is a good result—it brightens our hopes, and confidence is returning to the team. It took some time to reach this stage. When we arrived, it was difficult and rough. The players’ psychology was low, and morale was down. But now, I think they are beginning to believe in themselves because we have given them the right direction, and that is what we needed,” Eguma stated.

He also highlighted the challenge of integrating new players into the team.

“Most of the players are new to the system, so they need encouragement and assurance that they can deliver. That is what we are doing. We have not fully arrived, but we are improving gradually, and we will get better,” he added.

On the absence of Brown Ideye, Eguma explained that the the former Super Eagles forward was simply rested for the match.

“He has played in several games, but he cannot feature in all of them. I think he will be available for subsequent matches. Today, he was not in the plan,” the coach said.

Eguma, however, expressed concern over his team’s wastefulness in front of goal.

“Yes, it is a worrying issue because goals provide motivation and drive for the players. If we had converted our chances, we would have performed even better. Defending a one-goal lead for 90 minutes is not easy. The positive takeaway is that we are creating chances – our tactics are working. Now, our focus is on improving our conversion rate to ensure we capitalise on those opportunities,” he noted.

Looking ahead to their next match against Ikorodu United in Lagos, Eguma is confident his side will put up a strong fight against the Oga Boys.

“They are a youthful side, just like the team we played today. They have been together for a long time, and their cohesion is helping them. But for us, the points are crucial, and we will throw everything we have into ensuring we get a good result in Lagos. We are optimistic about returning with a positive outcome,” he concluded.

