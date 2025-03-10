NPFL: Kwara United Deserved Win Over Kano Pillars — Sanni

Kwara United head coach Tunde Sanni says his team deserved to beat Kano Pillars in Sunday’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 28 encounter.

The Harmony Boys defeated the visitors 2-0 at the Rashidi Yekini Main Bowl, George Innih Stadium, Ilorin.





Wasiu Alalade opened scoring for Kwara United from the spot in the 20th minute after Shola Abdulraheem was fouled inside the box.

Substitute Wasiu Jimoh scored the second goal for the hosts in the second half.

“The way my players approached this game reflects our position on the log.This victory is well-deserved,” Sanni said after the game.

The Ilorin club moved to 11th position on the table with 39 points.

They will be up against holders Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



