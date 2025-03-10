‘He Did Very Well’ — Sevilla Coach Pimienta Hails Match-Winner Ejuke

Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta has showered encomium on Chidera Ejuke after the Nigerian bagged the winning goal in the club’s 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Ejuke curled home the winning goal two minutes into the second half after receiving a pass from Saul.





Sevilla are now unbeaten in their last five LaLiga away games.

The Rojiblancos moved to 10th position on the table following the hard-earned victory.

“When he (Ejuke) got injured he was in great form. He was practically out for three months, with what that means to then get back into shape,” Pimienta told the club’s official website.

“In addition, Vargas is at a very high level and he had to wait. Today Rubén’s hip problems prevented him from participating. He tried but he was honest.

“The opportunity has come for Ejuke, who did very well . He had some very good minutes also on a defensive level for the team. We are very happy for him too.”

The 27-year-old has scored twice in 17 league appearances for Sevilla this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



