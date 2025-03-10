2026 WCQ: Rwanda Clash Must Win For Super Eagles — Musa

Ahmed Musa has said it is important for the Super Eagles to beat the Amavubi of Rwanda in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Super Eagles are still searching for their first win in the qualifiers.





The three-time African champions have drawn thrice and lost once in four games in Group C.

Eric Chelle’s side will be up against the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Musa reckoned that a win against Rwanda will be the turning point for the Super Eagles in the qualifying series.

“The important game is Rwanda,” the former Leicester City player told reporters in Ilorin ahead of Kano Pillars league clash with Kwara United.

“If we can get the three points from that match it’s going to be a turning point for us. But it is not just a job for the Super Eagles alone.

“Every Nigerian must be involved because we need their support.”

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the mundial, Musa admitted that they can’t afford to miss out on the 2026 event.

“The Super Eagles are in a very difficult situation right but we believe in ourselves that we can still scale through,” he added.

“Super Eagles cannot be absent from the 2026 World Cup.

“It is going to be a big disaster for Nigerian players not to be at the World Cup.”

By Adeboye Amosu



