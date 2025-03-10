Flick Backs Raphinha For Ballon d’Or Award

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has tipped Raphinha as a strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

The winger has been in amazing form since the start of the campaign and has been excellent in all competitions.





The former Brazilian has scored nine goals in nine matches so far in the Champions League this season, turning into one of the best players currently.

He will be a real contender for the Ballon d’Or if Barça go on to win the Champions League and maybe add the La Liga and/or the Copa del Rey to their trophy cabinet this season.

Asked about Raphinha’s chances of winning the award in a press conference on Monday, the German coach said:“Of course, if he does well this season he could have a chance. He always helps us a lot, and if you see the goals he’s scored it shows you how hungry he is. You can see that, it’s good to see how focused he is. I’m happy with his level.”

If Raphinha has any chance to win the Ballon d’Or this season, credit must go to Flick for transforming him.

His arrival has transformed Raphinha by giving him more freedom and responsibility in his system, and he has grown in confidence and unlocked a whole new level of his game.



