Abraham Better Than Osimhen — Cameroon Striker Aboubakar

Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar says Besiktas striker Tammy Abraham is better than Victor Osimhen, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen helped Galatasaray win the domestic double last season.

The Nigeria international also won the top scorer award in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old has netted nine times in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Black Sea Storm this season.

Abraham moved to Besiktas on loan from Serie A club, AS Roma in the summer.

The former Chelsea star has scored five goals in 14 league outings for the Black Eagles.

“Based on the football they play, Tammy Abraham,” Aboubakar told Ertem Şener YT as per FutbolArena.

“Because he knows football well. The team needs to use the player well. If he can’t score, you need to improve around him. Since Galatasaray works well, Osimhen scores goals. Put Abraham in Galatasaray. He’d score a lot. He’d play better than Osimhen.”



