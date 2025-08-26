AC Milan Set To Hijack Wolves Move For Super Eagles Midfielder

Serie A giants AC Milan are set to hijack Wolverhampton Wanderers’ late move for Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche, reports Completesports.com.

Wolves, according to several sources submitted a €20m offer to Getafe for the player on Sunday.

The Premier League club have also agreed personal terms with Uche.

According to MilanNews, AC Milan’s director Geoffrey Moncada was spotted in the stands during Getafe’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla on Monday night.

The Rooseneri could now try to swoop in and snatch Uche away from Wolves.

The 22-year-old only joined Getafe from Ceuta last summer.

Uche scored four goals and provided six assists across all competitions for the Azuolones last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



