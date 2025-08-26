I’m Against Uche Leaving –Getafe Coach

Getafe head coach José Bordalás has said he is not in support of Nigeria international Chrisantus Uche leaving.

Bordalas stated this after Monday’s La Liga tie which Getafe won 2-1 away to Sevilla.

According to Bordalás Uche is still an important player to his plans and warned allowing Uche leave would create big problems for the squad.

Wolves are close to agreeing a fee of just under €20 million for Uche, who is expected to sign a five-year contract.

Although his departure appeared imminent, Uche was in action against Sevilla and played the full 90 minutes,

“Let’s hope he doesn’t leave. I’m against him leaving; he’s a very important player, and this becomes more difficult every day,” Bordalas said after the game against Sevilla.

“We can’t start from scratch every season, without knowing the squad we’ll have. If Uche leaves, we have a very serious problem. I understand the situation, but we can’t be at the mercy of selling a player as important as Uche.”

Meanwhile, Getafe president Ángel Torres confirmed Uche’s situation, and admitted that financial regulations have left him with no choice but to sell.

Last season Uche made 33 La Liga scoring four goals and provided six assists.

He is in the Super Eagles squad for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the Unity Cup in May.

By James Agberebi



