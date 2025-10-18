Adams, Ejuke Fail To Help Sevilla Close Gap On Madrid After Defeat To Mallorca

Nigeria internationals Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke were in action for Sevilla who lost 3-1 to visiting Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

While Adams came on in the 71st minute, Ejuke was introduced with just two minutes left in the game.

The defeat leaves Sevilla in seventh place on 13 points in the league table.

A win against Mallorca would have temporarily taken Sevilla five points behind leaders Real Madrid on the log.

Sevilla went into the contest on the back of two straight wins among which include a convincing 4-1 win against Barcelona.

Also Read: I Don’t Want Nigeria To Qualify For 2026 World Cup –South Africa Sports Minister

It looked as if Sevilla will continue their impressive run when they took the lead in the 16th minute through Vargas which they took into the break.

But it was all Mallorca in the second half as a brace from Joseph and a strike from Muriqi turned things around for Mallorca.

Muriqi drew Mallorca level on in the 67th minute before Joseph made it 2-1 on 72 minutes.

Just five minutes after putting his side ahead, Joseph then got his second of the game to make it 3-1.



By James Agberebi



