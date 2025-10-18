EPL: Awoniyi Struggles In Nottingham Forest’s Home Defeat To Chelsea

Taiwo Awoniyi put up a below-par display as Nottingham Forest suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday.

It was Awoniyi’s first Premier League appearance of the season for the Tricky Trees.

The 28-year-old was replaced after the break by Igor Jesus.

Forest dominated play in the first half but were let down by their poor finishing.

Chelsea also created a couple of chances towards the end of the first half.

The Blues manager, Enzo Maresca, who watched the game from the stands due to the red card he was shown in Chelsea’s dramatic late win over Liverpool before the international break made three substitutions at the start of the second half.

The changes proved decisive as the visitors struck twice in seven minutes after the break through Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto.

Recce James added the third in stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



