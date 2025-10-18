Liverpool Vs Man United: The Reds Out To Halt Slump As Amorim’s Red Devils Seek Momentum At Anfield

Liverpool aim to prevent a recent poor form from turning into something worse, while United, under coach Ruben Amorim, seek to establish some momentum.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Liverpool

Following a 100 per cent start to the 2025/26 Premier League season, Liverpool had a difficult spell just before the international break losing each of their last three games.

Also Read: Leverkusen Manager: Wirtz Will Thrive At Liverpool Soon

Their first defeat of the campaign came in a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace, their fellow unbeaten side going into the game at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League defending champions suffered their second loss in the hands of Turkish giants, Galatasaray in the second matchday of the UEFA Champions League. Victor Osimhen’s goal from the penalty spot in the first half was enough to seal the victory for Okan Buruk’s side.

Four days later, Liverpool, with the hope of turning things around, made the trip to Stamford Bridge for a blockbuster matchup with Chelsea. However, the Blues gave Liverpool a taste of their own medicine by scoring a last minute goal courtesy of summer signing Estevao Willian.

The loss at the Bridge condemned the Reds to three successive defeats – the first time they suffered such since Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as the manager of the club. They are now placed second in the league standings.

Attention will be focused on this tricky fixurein their quest to return to winning ways as they battle their arch-rivals Man United.

Man United

Just like last term, the 2025/26 season has been gloomy for Man United as they are still finding it difficult to enter a rich vein of form. And to their fans, Liverpool vs Man United is a battle which is certainly not a tea party.

Also Read: Hojlund, McTominay Should Be Playing For Man United, Not Napoli –Schmeichel

Despite splashing more than £200 million on new signings in the summer, the Red Devils still have not improved having won three and lost as many games in their first seven matches in the league. This is in addition to the embarrassing defeat to League Two side, Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

A 2-0 win thanks to Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko’s strikes against newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford was the first time United kept a clean sheet since the beginning of the campaign.

In this Liverpool vs Man United, Amorim’s side will be hoping to win and have back-to-back victories in the league, something they haven’t done since the 2023/24 season.

Head-To-Head Record

Liverpool and United have met on 206 occasions with the Old Trafford giants taking the lead with 80 wins to the Reds’ 67 while 59 matches have ended in draws.

The recent meetings between these two sides have seen Liverpool dominate affairs as the Red Devils have won just four of their last 20 meetings with the Reds.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last five league games against United with their last defeat coming in a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford in the 2022/23 season. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford’s goals in either half secured their first win under Erik ten Hag.

Also Read: SPORTS PLANET Podcast…EPISODE 16 – Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

United haven’t won at Anfield since a 1-0 win courtesy of Wayne Rooney in 2016.

Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah is the top goalscorer in this fixture as his 16 goals is head and shoulder above any other player to have played in arguably the fiercest rivalry in English football history.

Key Players To Watch Out For

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike is arguably Liverpool’s best performer since his high-profile move from Eintracht Frankfurt. The France international has netted five goals in all competitions which is the highest for the Reds.

Ekitike’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch is a deep-lying playmaker, who is known for his technicality and agility to drift past opponents with smooth dribbling, deft passing and the willingness to progress the ball up the pitch.

The Dutchman has shown his ability to create from deep as he has two goals and as many assists to his name this campaign.

Man United

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes remains United’s most lethal weapon since his move to the club in 2020. The 31-year-old has netted two goals for Amorim’s side and has created the second most chances in the league so far.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Man United Defender Pallister Reflects On Facing Super Eagles’ “Da Bull” Amokachi

The Red Devils’ skipper is an energetic, direct attacking midfielder known for creating goals through risky, high-reward passes, while also being a strong presser and a good long-range shooter and free-kick taker.

Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo is an adaptable, left-footed forward who primarily plays as a right-winger. The Cameroon international is likely going to pose a threat to Liverpool with his intelligent off-the-ball movement, direct dribbling, pace, and a strong defensive work rate.

The former Brentford star has contributed two goals and an assist since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool will be missing Alisson Becker, who injured his hamstring in the Champions League before the international break. Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to fill in for the Brazil international.

Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo are both likely to return from their respective knocks ahead of the game.

Ibrahima Konate is a doubt after being forced off against Chelsea and also withdrew from France’s squad in the World Cup qualifiers. Slot is expected to provide an update on him during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Also Read: Liverpool Hit By Injury Concern To Key Player Ahead Man United Clash

Another player who might find it difficult to feature is Alexis Mac Allister, who returned late from international duty after scoring two goals for Argentina in Wednesday’s 6-0 loss to Puerto Rico.

Man United

United currently have few players on the treatment table as Amorim is expected to have his players back as none of his players reported injured following the international break.

Noussair Mazraoui is set to return to the team this weekend after suffering an injury setback during United’s 2-1 victory against Chelsea in September.

Lisandro Martinez is expected to be unavailable as he recovers from a knee injury.

Summer signing, Senne Lammens is anticipated to be in between the sticks following an impressive debut performance against Sunderland.

Possible Starting Line-ups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Mamardashvili; Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Ekitike; Isak

Man United (3-4-2-1):

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko