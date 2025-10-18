2025 U-17 WWC: Akide Visits Flamingos Ahead Canada Clash

Former Super Falcons striker Mercy Akide-Udoh had a session with Flamingos players in Morocco on Friday ahead of their opening clash at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup against Canada, reports Completesports.com.

Akide is in Morocco as a member of the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel.

Akide shared inspiring words and encouragement ahead of the tournament.

The 16-strong Players’ Voice Panel brings together former male and female players from diverse ethnic backgrounds and all six confederations.

The panel advises and supports FIFA and its 211 Member Associations in the global stand against racism. The panel ensures that lived experience is central to the global stand against racism, with panel members offering critical insights on how racism impacts players both on and off the pitch.

Flamingos are drawn in Group D with Canada, France and Samoa.

Bankole Olowookere’s side will start their campaign against Canada at the Football Academy Mohammed V1 (Pitch 1), Sale.

By Adeboye Amosu




