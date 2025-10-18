I Don’t Want Nigeria To Qualify For 2026 World Cup –South Africa Sports Minister

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has said he does not want Nigeria’s Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie was reacting to the role Nigeria played in his Bafana Bafana’s complicated qualifying journey.

Bafana Bafana were deducted three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, against Lesotho.

Nigeria alongside Lesotho and Benin Republic protested to the world football governing body and demanded that they act on the issue which they did.

Despite the points and goals deduction Bafana still qualified after topping Group C on 18 points, just one point ahead of the Super Eagles.

Speaking on his country’s qualification, McKenzie stated his wish is that Nigeria fail to make it to the World Cup for their role in South Africa’s Points deduction.

“I heard you earlier saying that we (South Africa) will also root for Nigeria,” McKenzie said in an interview posted on X by South African journalist Robert Marawa.

“I want to make it very clear: I wish for them not to qualify. I just want to make that one clear. They tried… I knew what they did behind the scenes. I want them to lose.

“Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Another African country must go.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup via the African playoffs which will take place in Morocco in November.

Coach Eric Chelle’s men will take on Gabon in the semi-finals before either facing Cameroon or DR Congo in the final.

If the Eagies make it out from the African playoffs, they will proceed to the intercontinental playoffs billed for March in Mexico.

By James Agberebi



