Ndidi Appointed Besiktas’ Vice-Captain

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been named vice-captain of Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

The Black Eagles announced the decision on their official website.

“With the decision of our President Serdal Adalı and our Board of Directors, a change has been made regarding the captaincy of our Football A Team,” reads the statement.



“With the decision of our Board of Directors and the opinion of our technical team that our players who play more effective positions on the field should be appointed as captains, Orkun Kökçü has been appointed as the first captain of our Football A Team, and Wilfred Ndidi as the second captain.

“We would like to thank Necip Uysal and Mert Günok for their efforts during their captaincy periods and wish our new captains Orkun Kökçü and Wilfred Ndidi success in their captaincy duties.”

The 28-year-old joined Besiktas from Sky Bet Championship club, Leicester City this summer.

He has made six league appearances for the Istanbul giants.

By Adeboye Amosu



