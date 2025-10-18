Juric Challenges Lookman To Maintain Positive Attitude With Atalanta

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric believes Ademola Lookman can now concentrate fully on playing for the club after failing to secure his desired transfer to Inter Milan.

Lookman pushed to join Inter in the summer without success.

The Nigeria international submitted a transfer request, and went AWOL from training after Atalanta rejected Inter’s €40m plus add-ons proposal.

The 27-year-old was later reintroduced to the La Dea squad after a change of attitude.

Lookman was in action for Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho last week.

Juric hopes the winger can have the same positive attitude going forward.

“I hope that he will return from international duty with the same attitude that I saw in the last two or three weeks that he worked with us, where I had no complaints,” Juric told Sport Mediaset.

“It was a great attitude, really positive, and I want to make up for the time we lost over the summer. He is not yet at his best, but I hope to see the right spirit from him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



