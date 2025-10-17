We’ve Started Preparation For World Cup Playoffs –NFF President Reveals

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau has revealed that preparation for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs is already on.

The Super Eagles, who finished second in Group C in the qualifiers, are one of four teams that will feature in the playoffs in Morocco.

The other three teams are Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Gabon and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Super Eagles will take on Gabon in one of the semis billed for November 13.

Speaking to the Super Eagles media team, Gusau stated that preparations for the playoff have already commenced.

“We are aware of the countries that we are going to play with, and we are also aware of the venue. So as I’m talking to you right from today, we have even started preparation for that.”

Gusau admitted that appointment of head coach Eric Chelle raised a lot of questions among Nigerians.

“Eric came in despite the fact that a lot of people have some reservation, they ask how do we got to that and that, but thank God till now at least he has justified to Nigerians why he can be the coach of the Super Eagles.”

Gusau stressed on Chelle’s record in the World Cup qualifiers, noting that the former Malian international took charge of six matches, winning four and drawing two.

“if we have some little resemblance of that in the first four matches we could have not been where we are today.”

Thr NFF boss cited the involvement of three different coaches before Chelle was appointed.

“Three coaches managing a lot of people say that, but they don’t want to really talk about how did it happen. It’s a necessity that we can’t do otherwise.

“But we thank God we are here and we are going to work hard to make sure that at least we get to the ultimate desired goal.”

On the Super Eagles players’ commitment as they recognize the importance of qualifying for the World Cup:”The level of commitment and zeal of the players going to the World Cup is a very, very important thing to them and their career more than even how Nigerians look at it.”



