I Trust Osimhen To Take Us To 2026 World Cup –Ex-Super Eagles Star

Former Nigeria international John Ogu has backed Victor Osimhen to help the Super Eagles qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Osimhen was in top form as he bagged a hat-trick in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win against Benin Republic, in their final Group C fixture.

The win was enough to secure a spot in playoffs next month in Morocco where coach Eric Chelle’s side will take on Gabon.

Reflecting on Osimhen’s performance against Benin, Ogun wrote on X:”My heart felt Love to @victorosimhen9 . Brother , I love you ❤️. Thank you for all you do for ,first Nigeria, yourself and your family . I have known you for years and listen , you are an amazing human and trust me, everytime around u,I could feel and understand your hunger.

“2019 Afcon in Egypt, I saw how hungry you were, fighting , working and wanting to show everyone you were ready but I also believe God knows the best . S/O to Rohr for charging you even tho it wasn’t what you wanted then . But look at you today.

“Brother trust me, your goals (against Benin Republic) brought tears out of my eyes o .you will remain my best striker in the world . I trust u to take us to the World Cup . God bless u Eshin. May his light forever shine upon your life . God bless Nigeria and the Super Eagles . All the best.”

Ogu was part of the Super Eagles squad that featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Also, he was included in former coach Gernot Rohr’s squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

By James Agberebi



