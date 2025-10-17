Arokodare Targets First EPL Goal As Wolves Visit Sunderland

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare will be aiming for his first goal as Wolves confront Sunderland in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Arokodare Set Sights On First EPL Goal

The Nigerian international, who was on international duty with the Super Eagles, will be hoping to be on the starting lineup against Sunderland.

Arokodare has made four appearances for Wolves this ongoing season and is yet to register a goal for his club.



Interestingly, Wolves are preparing for their first trip to Sunderland since suffering a 3-0 defeat in the Championship in May 2018. In fact, the Old Gold have only won one of their last 10 away league encounters at the Stadium of Light, a 3-1 Premier League victory in May 2011 under former boss Mick McCarthy.



Wolves have not lost any of their last three games in all competitions (W1 D2) since Pereira switched from a back five to a four-man defence, so the Portuguese will likely stick with the same system this weekend.

Starting Lineup

Sunderland: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Masuaku; Rigg, Xhaka, Le Fee; Talbi, Isidor, Adingra



Wolverhampton Wanderers: Johnstone; Tchatchoua, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno; Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes; Arias, Strand Larsen, Hwang



