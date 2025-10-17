Close Menu
    Madugu, Olowookere, Super Falcons, Flamingos Nominated For CAF Awards

    Adeboye Amosu

    Justine Madugu and Bankole Olowookere has been nominated for the CAF Women’s Coach of the Year award for 2025, Completesports.com reports.

    Madugu masterminded Super Falcons’ triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

    The Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title at the competition after rallying to beat the host nation 3-2 in the final.

    Madugu, it would be recalled was also nominated for the Women’s Coach of the Year in the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

    WAFCON 2026Q: Madugu Invites Ajibade, Nnadozie, Oshoala, 18 Others For Benin Clash

    Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere is also in the running for the award.

    Olowookere will be hoping to guide the Flamingos to their first-ever title at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco this month.

    Nigeria will face Canada in their opening fixture of the competition on Sunday.

    Flamingos captain Shakirat Moshood is in the running for Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

    The Super Falcons, and Flamingos are among the nominees for the Women’s National Team of the Year.

    


    

    

