CAF Awards: Nnadozie Up For Best Goalkeeper Honour

Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the 2025 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Completesports.com reports.

Nnadozie won the inaugural edition of the award in 2023, and also claimed the individual accolade last year.

The 24-year-old is also the overwhelming favourites to win the prestigious award again this year.

The shot stopper was one of the top performers for Nigeria at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th title.

The former Paris FC of France star was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Nnadozie also finished fourth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year category.

She has been in scintillating form for English Women’s Super League, WSL, club Brighton & Hove Albion since her arrival at the club.

